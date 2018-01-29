Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Ridgefield PD: Cellphone Stop Turns Up 1½ Pounds Of Pot

Jerry DeMarco
Ridgefield police
Ridgefield police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. -- A Ridgefield police officer found a pound and a half of pot after stopping a driver who was using a handheld cellphone, authorities said.

Officer Daniel Berger "detected a strong odor of raw marijuana" after stopping the 2008 Grey Mercedes on southbound Routes 1 & 9 in the middle of the afternoon, Police Chief Thomas Gallagher said.

The officer requested a Bergen County sheriff's K-9 unit, which confirmed cause for a search that turned up the marijuana, Gallagher said.

The driver, 33-year-old Jean C. Labanda of Fairview, was processed on drug possession charges and released, pending a court hearing, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

