Ridgefield Police: 1½ Pounds Of Pot In One Stop, Pound In Another

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. -- Days after seizing a pound and a half of pot from a driver, Ridgefield police found another pound during another stop.

Officer Hagop Cigercioglu stopped a black 2011 Range Rover exiting eastbound Route 46 East across Grand Avenue and up Maple Avenue for several moving violations around 8:30 last Tuesday morning, Police Chief Thomas Gallagher said.

Cigercioglu arrested the driver, 41-year-old Rafael Sanchez of Ridgefield Park, on drug charges after finding the marijuana, the chief said.

Sanchez was released, pending a hearing, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Less than a week earlier, a Ridgefield police officer found a pound and a half of pot after stopping a driver who was using a handheld cellphone, authorities said.

