Ridgefield Police Officer Nabs Newark Fugitive

Jerry DeMarco
Nori Howard
Nori Howard Photo Credit: Essex County Correctional Facility

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. -- A Ridgefield police officer nabbed a convicted fugitive robber out of Newark who'd removed his house-arrest bracelet before fleeing, authorities said.

Nori Howard, 26, was a passenger in a black 2011 Honda stopped by Officer Eustachio Fabrizio on westbound Edgewater Avenue for various equipment violations, Police Chief Thomas J. Gallgher said Tuesday.

Howard, who initially lied about his identity, was taken into custody on warrants from the Essex County Sheriff's Department, Gallagher said.

Borough police charged him with providing false information, then sent him to to a police officer and transported back to the Essex County Correctional Facility on the warrant.

A judge later ordered that Howard, who originally was under house arrest for robbery and drug convictions, remain held in the ECC.

