North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Ridgewood PD: Hit-Run Drunk Driver Left Crucial Evidence Behind

Jerry DeMarco
Ridgewood police
Ridgewood police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A Ridgewood driver was intoxicated, authorities said, when he smashed his Jeep into a utility pole, took off, and left a key piece of evidence behind: one of his license plates.

Officers who tracked down Joseph Haner, 39, gave him several summonses after he fled the May 14 crash on Oak Street, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

They impounded his Jeep Sport and released him to a responsible adult, under John's Law.

ALSO SEE: A cardiologist affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Group was charged with DWI after Wyckoff police stopped him no Route 208, authorities said.

http://wyckoff.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/wyckoff-pd-cardiologist-from-franklin-lakes-charged-with-route-208-dwi/737785/

