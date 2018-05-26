Ridgewood PD: Hit-Run Drunk Driver Left Crucial Evidence Behind

A Ridgewood driver was intoxicated, authorities said, when he smashed his Jeep into a utility pole, took off, and left a key piece of evidence behind: one of his license plates.

Officers who tracked down Joseph Haner, 39, gave him several summonses after he fled the May 14 crash on Oak Street, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

They impounded his Jeep Sport and released him to a responsible adult, under John's Law.

