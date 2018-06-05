Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Ridgewood Pedestrian Seriously Injured By Pickup Truck

Jerry DeMarco
Read More Stories
Village police, firefighters and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of North Maple and East Ridgewood avenues.
Village police, firefighters and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of North Maple and East Ridgewood avenues. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck Friday morning in Ridgewood.

The young man was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that responders appeared serious but not life-threatening following the crash at the intersection of North Maple and East Ridgewood avenues.

Police issued three summonses to the driver.

Firefighters and EMS also responded.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

