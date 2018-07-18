Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Ridgewood Police Summons Driver In Crash That Injured 1

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A Cadillac sedan and Ford SUV collided in Ridgewood Saturday. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The sedan's driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The driver of the Ford SUV received a summons. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

The driver of a Ford SUV was issued a summons by Ridgewood police following a Saturday morning collision that injured the driver of a Cadillac sedan.

The driver of the sedan was treated for non life-threatening injuries at the scene -- the intersection of Ackerman Avenue and Bellair Road.

Two flatbed tow trucks cleared the smashed vehicles from the scene as the Ridgewood Fire Department cleaned a crash-related fluid spill.

Boyd A. Loving also contributed to this story.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.