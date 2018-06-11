Ridgfield Park PD Investigates Allegation Of High School Threat

UPDATE: Ridgefield Park police and district administrators struggled in vain Tuesday night to find some concrete evidence that a threat of violence alleged to have been made by one high school student to another actually occurred.

"So far [there's] a lot of hearsay going on," a ranking official told Daily Voice late Tuesday. "We've exhausted any leads we had, which were complete hearsay at best."

It began with a Facebook post by parent Tai Rodriguez:

"A kid at Ridgefield Park High School just told my little sister[']s friend that he is going to shoot up the school during finals week, which is [Wednesday]. My mom called the friend to get his name and the girl said she doesn't want to get involved."

Police and school officials in this day and age have to take each and every report seriously.

That's why the village police department issued a brief alert saying that it was "aware of the post regarding violence at RPHS and is actively investigating the matter."

At the same time, police confided that they were still trying their best to corroborate the original report -- meaning something may or may not have been said by the youngster being singled out.

During the time that they are devoting exhaustive manpower to determine whether or not the allegation is true, confusion, assumptions -- and fear -- spread.

It produced media reports and left some parents believing proof existed that the threat actually was proven to have been made. Some even said they wouldn't send their children to school.

"My sister would not make up a story. She heard what she heard," Rodriguez wrote in response to this story. "She made a statement stating what she heard. The words of an RP shooting were said and those are the facts. He said she said is the case with all cases and in this one, its always better to be safe than sorry. Take care."

Police officials said they will take any and all extreme precautions to protect students and staff at all village schools while they continue their investigation.

As of late Tuesday, however, they emphasized that they'd found no credible threat.

Anyone with direct information about the alleged threat is asked to contact Ridgefield Park police: (201) 641-6400 .

