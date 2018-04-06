Ringwood Man Pushes Victim Into Rock Wall In Domestic Incident, Police Say

A Passaic man is facing charges after allegedly pushing a woman into a rock wall, leaving her with an injury to her head in Northern Westchester, police said.

Officers from the Yorktown Police Department received a report shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Friday, April 6 of a domestic incident at Sparkle Lake on Granite Springs Road, prompting an investigation.

During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that during the dispute, 22-year-old Thomas Jacobson of Ringwood grabbed the phone of his female victim and prevented her to call law enforcement for assistance. He allegedly also pushed and threw her into a rock wall and caused an injury to her head.

Jacobson was arrested at the scene and charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors. Following arraignment, he was released on $250 bail and a Temporary Order of Protection was issued on behalf of his victim. Jacobson is due back in Yorktown Justice Court on April 19 to answer the charges.

