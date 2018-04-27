River Edge Man Seriously Injured By Ax In Fight With Westwood Rival

PARK RIDGE, N.J. – A 42-year-old River Edge man was seriously injured with what responders said was an ax during a struggle with a Westwood man in Park Ridge.

The victim – believed to be a firefighter -- tried driving himself to the hospital after the incident at the Dunkin Donuts on Kinderkamack Road in Park Ridge just after 11 p.m. Saturday, responders said.

He made it only as far as the Hillsdale police department, however.

A Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance crew took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was rushed into the trauma unit, he said.

“There was a lot of blood,” one responder said.

Authorities didn't immediately disclose the nature of the wound or what caused it.

“The other party involved who remained on scene, a 32-year-old Westwood man, was uninjured in the altercation,” Capt. Joseph Rampolla said Sunday night. “Both parties knew each other and this was not a random encounter.

“The altercation is still under investigation and charges may be filed at a later date,” the captain said.

Bergen County detectives were alerted and the county sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence at both the Dunkin Donuts and Hillsdale police HQ.

Rampolla asked that any witnesses contact Detective Chris Puglis: (201) 391-5401, ext. 5236 , or Cpuglis@ParkRidgePolice.com .

