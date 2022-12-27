River Vale Caretaker's Killer Gets 21 Years To Life

RIVER VALE, N.J. -- An upstate New York man who admitted killing a bungalow-colony caretaker from River Vale was sentenced to 21 years to life.

John Ferrari, 61, was beaten to death with a shovel before his body was torched in September 2016 in the Sullivan County, N.Y., town of Thompson.

An employee, 37-year-old Rickey Bolden, previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and waived his right to appeal in exchange for the sentence.

Attending last Friday's sentencing in Monticello, N.Y. were Ferrari’s former wife, Christine Barrington, and his best friend, Robin Malley of Woodcliff Lake.

Ferrari, who'd been graduated from Ramapo College and Pascack Hills High School, had been an online sales manager for Mahwah Buick/GMC and had worked at Sharp Electronics Corp.

He left behind his mother, Olga Ferrari, of River Vale, sons John T. Ferrari and Taylor N. Ferrari, both of Central Valley, N.Y., and a sister-in-law, Luann Babinkski-Ferrari of River Vale.

Bolden took the plea after prosecutors produced a match for Ferrari's DNA from blood stains on his sneakers, as well as video that showed the pair walking in one direction and Bolden driving off in Ferrari's vehicle soon after.

Less than a half-hour after the footage was shot, Bolden hocked a chain of Ferrari's, they said.

