Rochelle Park PD: Dealer's Phone Blows Up With Drug-Buy Texts At Police HQ

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. -- Her phone buzzed with texts from drug buyers while Rochelle Park police processed a Newark driver who was carrying illegal prescription drugs and $4,555 in suspected proceeds when she was stopped, authorities said.

Alisha Gonzalez, 38, was brought to headquarters late Monday after an officer who stopped her 2003 Lexus for moving erratically on Rochelle Avenue found the drugs and cash, Detective Sgt. James DePreta said Tuesday.

"She was also believed to be under the influence of drugs," DePreta said.

During a consent search of her phone while she was in custody, drug-selling texts came in, the sergeant said.

Gonzalez, who was also wanted on out-of-county warrants, was charged with various drug and money laundering counts and sent to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge released her Tuesday afternoon, pending further court action, under New Jersey's bail reform law.

The cash was seized for forfeiture.

