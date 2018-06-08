Rochelle Park PD: Handyman Stole $20,000 Worth Of Luxury Bags From Resident

Rochelle Park police nabbed a handyman who they said used his tools to break into a locked closet and steal $20,000 worth of luxury handbags from a borough resident he was working for.

The Harvey Avenue resident told police she and her husband contacted 37-year-old Martin Armanzo of West Orange, who agree to return the goods, Detective Sgt. James DePreta said.

Investigators and uniformed officers were waiting when he showed up Saturday morning.

They arrested Armanzo, recovered eight handbags from the back seat of his car and discovered a small amount of cocaine, DePreta said.

"This man was doing work for us for over 5 years and never once did we think this would happen," the homeowner said. "Just goes to show you that no matter how long you know someone you truly don't know them....Unfortunately we learned this the hard way."

Detectives were working with local pawns shops, hoping to recover other bags they said he stole. They also asked that anyone who hired Armanzo check their belongings and report any thefts to their local police department.

They charged Armanzo with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and released him pending a court hearing.

