Rockland Man Admits Having Sex With Child In NJ, Sharing The Video

A Rockland County man admitted Wednesday in federal court in Newark that he took and then shared sex videos and images that he made with a child in New Jersey.

Richard Murphy, 32, of Pearl River told a judge in Newark that he "persuaded a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of taking photos and videos of that conduct" in December 2016, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Murphy also "admitted that he took video of the child performing a sex act on him" and shared the images online, Carpenito said.

U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez scheduled sentencing for Sept. 25.

It wasn't immediately clear how many years in federal prison that Murphy faces in exchange for his guilty plea to sexual exploitation of a minor, under an agreement with the government.

Carpenito credited special agents of Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, with the investigation.

The plea was secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Danielle Alfonzo Walsman, chief of Carpenito's Public Protection Unit, and Leticia Vandehaar, his chief of staff.

