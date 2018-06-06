Roofing Glue Fumes Bring Responders To HackensackUMC At Pascack In Westwood

BREAKING: At least one person required medical attention, a decontamination unit was requested and officials were determining whether to evacuate HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley after noxious fumes from roofing chemicals seeped into the building.

Workers were putting a new roof on the hospital building on Old Hook Road in Westwood when the incident occurred, sickening several people.

Police, firefighters and a Bergen County hazardous materials unit were summoned just after 12:30 p.m.

Ramsey Rescue sent the decontamination unit for any workers or others exposed to the chemicals.

Ambulances were also put on standby while physicians assess moving patients.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.