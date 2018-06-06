Contact Us
Roofing Glue Fumes Bring Responders To HackensackUMC At Pascack In Westwood

BREAKING: At least one person required medical attention, a decontamination unit was requested and officials were determining whether to evacuate HackensackUMC at Pascack Valley after noxious fumes from roofing chemicals seeped into the building.

Workers were putting a new roof on the hospital building on Old Hook Road in Westwood when the incident occurred, sickening several people.

Police, firefighters and a Bergen County hazardous materials unit were summoned just after 12:30 p.m.

Ramsey Rescue sent the decontamination unit for any workers or others exposed to the chemicals.

Ambulances were also put on standby while physicians assess moving patients.

