Route 4 Jitney Driver 'Did The Right Thing,' Sheriff's Officer Says

A Bergen County Sheriff's Officer is hailing the driver of a Bergen County jitney bus a hero for doing the right thing -- possibly saving passengers from the unimaginable.

The female driver took no chances when she began feeling ill as she was driving along Route 4 in Teaneck Thursday afternoon.

"She was having body pains and a headache, so she pulled over," Officer Justin Romero said where the bus was stopped at the Belle Avenue exit.

"She did the right thing."

Passengers called 9-1-1 and the driver was transported a hospital by the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Another bus showed up shortly after to continue the route.

