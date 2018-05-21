Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Route 4 Jitney Driver 'Did The Right Thing,' Sheriff's Officer Says

A passenger on a Route 4 jitney bus helped his driver get the treatment she needed when she began suffering head and body aches Thursday. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
The driver was transported to the hospital by the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine

A Bergen County Sheriff's Officer is hailing the driver of a Bergen County jitney bus a hero for doing the right thing -- possibly saving passengers from the unimaginable.

The female driver took no chances when she began feeling ill as she was driving along Route 4 in Teaneck Thursday afternoon.

"She was having body pains and a headache, so she pulled over," Officer Justin Romero said where the bus was stopped at the Belle Avenue exit.

"She did the right thing."

Passengers called 9-1-1 and the driver was transported a hospital by the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Another bus showed up shortly after to continue the route.

