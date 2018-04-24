Saddle Brook Mom Charged With Child Abuse

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. – A 29-year-old single mother from Saddle Brook was charged with child abuse after the youngster showed up at school visibly beaten, authorities said.

Jenny Herrera-Gomez was released pending a May 11 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Friday.

“On Thursday, the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency was alerted that a child reported to school in Saddle Brook with significant bruising on the legs and additional marks and welts on other portions of the body,” Calo said. “The DCPP responded to the school and alerted law enforcement.”

Herrera-Gomez, who is unemployed, is charged with one count of child abuse, the prosecutor said.

