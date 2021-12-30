Contact Us
Saddle Brook PD: Sting Nails Ex-BF Who Stole $10G Of Woman's Valuables

Jerry DeMarco
Francisco Nunez
Francisco Nunez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy SADDLE BROOK PD

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. -- A woman's ex-boyfriend broke into her Saddle Brook home, stole more than $10,000 worth of high-end designer clothing, shoes, pocketbooks and jewelry -- then was busted in Fort Lee by undercover detectives posing as buyers, authorities said.

The Saddle River Road victim was on vacation when 32-year-old Francisco Nunez of Paterson broke in through a window, Police Chief Robert Kugler said Saturday.

Detective Lt. Tom Johnson and Detective Scott Habermann found an online consignment shop, where they arranged a meeting with Nunez on Friday at the Linwood shopping plaza near the George Washington Bridge, he said.

He was taken to police headquarters, where he confessed to breaking into the home on Nov. 26 and making off with the goods along with a TV and an iPad, the chief said.

Nunez was charged with burglary and theft and released, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, pending arraignment.

