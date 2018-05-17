Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Sedan Slams Into Mini-Van, Utility Pole In Hillsdale

Jerry DeMarco
The sedan was headed north on Kinderkamack Road.
The sedan was headed north on Kinderkamack Road. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

An elderly driver was hospitalized with injuries that police said weren't life-threatening after his car hit a minivan and then slammed into a utility pole in Hillsdale late Saturday.

The driver of the Mercury sedan apparently blew a red light on northbound Kinderkamack Road at Hillsdale Avenue, leading to the incident just before midnight, Detective Bill Diedtrich said.

ALSO SEE: A driver fell asleep at the wheel coming off the Garden State Parkway in Washington Township and slammed his work van into a utility pole before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

http://pascackvalley.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/nodding-driver-slams-van-into-pole-coming-off-gsp-in-washington-township/737426/

