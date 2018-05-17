Sedan Slams Into Mini-Van, Utility Pole In Hillsdale

An elderly driver was hospitalized with injuries that police said weren't life-threatening after his car hit a minivan and then slammed into a utility pole in Hillsdale late Saturday.

The driver of the Mercury sedan apparently blew a red light on northbound Kinderkamack Road at Hillsdale Avenue, leading to the incident just before midnight, Detective Bill Diedtrich said.

