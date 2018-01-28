SEE ANYTHING? Armed Trio Robs Hoodie Buyers In Vacant Lodi Apartment

LODI, N.J. – Two online hoodie buyers were forced into the bedroom of a vacant Lodi apartment by three men and robbed at gunpoint of jewelry, cash, cellphone and car keys, authorities said.

One of the robbers had a “distinguishing deformity to his eye,” Deputy Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said Tuesday.

After meeting online, the victims arranged a meeting around 7:45 p.m. Monday at a residential building near the corner of Westervelt and Home places in Lodi, Scorzetti said.

They were then forced into a bedroom of a vacant apartment at gunpoint and robbed, he said.

Besides the deformed robber, the two other robbers were described as Hispanic and heavy-set. One was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants;, the other a black hooded sweatshirt and white pants.

Anyone who might have seen something, or has information that could help investigators, is asked to contact Lodi Police Detective Ricardo Rodrigues at (973) 473-7600, ext. 8130 .

All calls will remain confidential, Scorzetti said.

