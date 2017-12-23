SEE ANYTHING? Christmas Eve Arson Reported At Ridgefield Park Church

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J. -- A fire that broke out during an early-morning Christmas Eve Mass at a Korean church in Ridgefield Park was deliberately set, said authorities who asked the public for help.

Police and firefighters from all six village companies responded to the small fire, which broke out in a playground behind a daycare center attached to First United Methodist Church on Cedar Street and cleared the 9:30 a.m. Sunday service, authorities said.

Firefighters doused it within minutes. No injuries were reported.

Police summoned the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Investigations Squad -- which deemed the incident suspicious and took the lead on determining who was responsible.

An 11 a.m. Mass was conducted, as scheduled.

Authorities asked that anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area around the time of the fire or has information that could help investigators contact Detective James Costello of the prosecutor's office: (201) 646-2300 .

