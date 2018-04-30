SEE ANYTHING? Fake Water Company Workers Take $645 From Elderly Wayne Woman

WAYNE, N.J. -- A pair of diversion burglars with phony ID lanyards around their necks conned an elderly Wayne woman into letting them into her home -- and then walked out with $645 stolen from her closet, authorities said.

The thieves who came to the woman's door with the laminated "New Jersey" identification cards and wearing baseball caps around 3 p.m. Wednesday "told her they needed to test for iron in her water," Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

"The resident brought one male to the basement of the home, where he had her run her washer and dryer," Martin said.

Meanwhile, a third man snuck into the house, rummaged through the victim's bedroom -- and found the cash in a tin box inside of the closet, the captain said.

A neighbor saw the trio, all white, emerge and get into a two-door gold-colored Dodge pickup truck with a chrome grill and no front license plate. It headed toward Valley Road, Martin said.

Anyone who can help identify the vehicle or the thieves is asked to contact Detective Michael Polifrone at (973) 633-3533 or polifronem@waynetownship.com .

