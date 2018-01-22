SEE ANYTHING? Help Sought In Carlstadt Hit-Run That Left Woman Critical

CARLSTADT, N.J. -- Authorities on Thursday asked the public to help find the driver who struck a woman crossing a Carlstadt street Monday night, leaving her in critical condition.

The victim was crossing Washington Avenue near Avenue Awhen she was struck by a northbound Nissan Murano -- model year 2003 to 2007 -- just after 6 p.m., Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

The vehicle swerved after it struck her and continued northbound without stopping, witnesses said.

The victim "suffered serious injuries that required surgery" and was listed in critical but stable condition at an area hospital, Calo said.

The Morano has damage to the passenger side headlight area, fog light area and hood, the prosecutor said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash or has information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office at (201) 226-5631 .

All information will be kept confidential, Calo said.

