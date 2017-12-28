SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Driver Seriously Injures Clifton Woman, 26

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Authorities sought the public’s help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck a 26-year-old Clifton woman as she crossed the street.

Erika Aguilar was crossing Main Avenue near South Parkway when she was struck just after 9 p.m. Wednesday by a vehicle that kept going, authorities said.

Aguilar was taken with serious injuries to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where she remained in stable condition, said Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark Centurione.

Anyone who saw something or has information that could help find the driver is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org . Or contact Clifton detectives: (973) 470-5908 .

