SEE ANYTHING? Lodi Bakery/Restaurant Worker Tackles Would-Be Robber

LODI, N.J. – A Lodi bakery/restaurant employee tackled a would-be robber, who fled empty-handed Monday morning, police said.

El Machetico Columbiano at 153 S. Main Street had opened barely 20 minutes earlier when the bandit walked in around 6:20 a.m. wearing a mask and a grey shirt, “with one hand in his shirt for the appearance of a weapon [hand gun], demanding money from the register,” Deputy Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said.

The victim tackled the would-be robber, who got up and ran out the door, heading south on South Main Street, he said.

The victim was OK, other than having two gold chains around his neck broken during the struggle, Scorzetti said.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the Lodi Police Department Detective Division at (973) 473-7600, ext 8134 (Detective Eric Castillo).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.