SEE ANYTHING? Mahwah Car Burglars Make Off With Cash, Holiday Gifts

MAHWAH, N.J. -- Mahwah police on Friday released a home surveillance image of a vehicle believed used by car burglars who made off with cash and holiday gifts during a recent spree.

The burglars hit the area of Glasgow Terrace and Riverview Terrace near Route 202 "during the late evening or overnight hours," Police Chief James N. Batelli told Daily Voice.

Each time, he said, the bandits simply opened unlocked doors of vehicles parked in driveways and took whatever they could get their hands on.

Batelli asked area residents to check their own surveillance video for suspicious or unusual activity and to call if they see anything or have information that could help crack the case.

CONTACT: Detective Sgt. Kevin Hebert (201) 529-1000, ext. 220 , or tips@mahwahpd.org .

The chief also reminded everyone to "remove all valuables, especially holiday gifts, during this time of the year" and to "always keep vehicle doors locked even if they are parked in your driveway."

If you hear or see anything suspicious in your neighborhood, dial 911 or the non-emergency number: (201) 529-1000 .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.