SEE ANYTHING? Paterson Food Truck Vendor Shot, Masked Robbers Sought

PATERSON, N.J. – A Paterson food truck vendor went directly to the hospital after being shot before dawn Saturday, said authorities who were searching for two masked robbers.

Officers responding to a 3:42 a.m. call of shots fired at Peach and Plum streets didn’t find anything – but soon after got word that the 28-year-old victim showed up St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment of a non-fatal gunshot wound, authorities said.

The victim told police that he was working in the truck when “two masked men approached [him] and demanded money,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Deputy Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.

When he refused, the vendor said, the robbers shot him twice and fled.

Anyone who saw anything or who has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org . Or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit: (973) 321-1342 .

