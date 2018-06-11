SEEN HER? Clifton PD Says She Swiped $27,000 In Business Checks

Authorities were searching for a Brooklyn woman who they said cashed nearly $27,000 in stolen checks at a Clifton bank.

Jossie Jacome, 29, ended up with the checks, which were sent by a Queens business but never reached their destination, Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

Clifton detectives identified Jacome, who Anderson said deposited the $26,868.68 into bogus accounts opened with forged documents.

They obtained an arrest warrant charging her with forgery, theft by deception and wrongful impersonation.

Anderson asked that anyone who sees or knows where to find Jacome contact Clifton police: (973) 470-5908 .

