Authorities are seeking the public's help finding a missing Teaneck High School graduate last seen in Mount Vernon.

Baturi Willis, 24, was last seen on W. Sandford Boulevard just after 4 p.m. July 10 wearing a pink tank top and gray tights.

The 2012 Teaneck High School grad suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone with information can call the Mount Vernon Police Department at 913-665-9510.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.