Someone broke into a Clifton home and swiped a 5-year-old Yorkie, said authorities who sought the public’s help finding him.

Nothing else was taken from the Bowdoin Avenue home during the middle of the day Wednesday – except for “L.B.,” Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

Anyone who sees L.B. or knows where to find him is urged to call Clifton detectives: (973) 470-5908 .

