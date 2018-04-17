Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

SEEN HIM? Bergenfield Police Seek Help Finding Missing Group Home Resident

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
If you see Thomas Araneo or know where to find him, please contact Bergenfield police: (201) 387-4000.
If you see Thomas Araneo or know where to find him, please contact Bergenfield police: (201) 387-4000. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergenfield PD

BERGENFIELD, N.J. – Bergenfield police turned to the public for help Thursday finding a group home resident who went missing without his medication on Monday after a stop in Englewood.

Thomas Araneo, 40, was described as 5’8 and nearly 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He's been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, Capt. Mustafa Rabboh said.

He was last seen at Vantage Health System on West Palisade Avenue in Englewood wearing black denim pants, an orange hooded sweatshirt (possibly bearing the Denver Broncos emblem), and a black Under Armour hat, Rabboh said.

“The investigation thus far has revealed that Mr. Araneo may have voluntarily walked away and was attempting to obtain transportation to an unknown location,” he said.

Araneo is originally from East Hanover in Morris County and has been known to ride NJ Transit, the captain added.

If you see Araneo or know where to find him, please contact Bergenfield police: (201) 387-4000 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.