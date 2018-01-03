SEEN HIM? Father, Son Stole Garbagemen's Holiday Tips, Police Charge

WEST MILFORD, N.J. – Authorities were looking for a man who they said fled the state after he and his father snatched Christmas tips left for garbagemen from beneath trash can lids in Wyckoff and West Milford.

Brien Loder, 28, “will be served with charges upon his return,” Police Chief Timothy Storbeck said Friday.

Detective Michael Malfetti charged him and his father, 54-year-old Roger Loder, also of Hewitt, with two thefts in town, both on Dec. 22, the chief said.

A witness told police of a car that matched surveillance images released last month by Wyckoff police, he said.

Officer Nicholas Snook had stopped the vehicle the same day of the theft, Storbeck explained.

