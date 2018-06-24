Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

SEEN HIM? Police, Family Seek Help Finding Missing Hackensack Man, 78

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
If you see Vicente Coronado or know where to find him, please immediately contact Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777 or dial 911. Photo Credit: FAMILY PHOTO
Vicente Coronado Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hackensack PD

Hackensack police were seeking help finding a 78-year-old city man with dementia who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Vicente Coronado was driving a green 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with the New Jersey license plate ZMK10P when he was reported heading north on Kinderkamack Road in River Edge at 4:17 p.m Tuesday, Detective Sgt. Ryan Weber said.

He was wearing a blue button-down shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

If you see him or know where to find him, please immediately contact Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777 or dial 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.