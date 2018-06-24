SEEN HIM? Police, Family Seek Help Finding Missing Hackensack Man, 79

Hackensack police were seeking help finding a 79-year-old city man with dementia who went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Vicente Coronado was driving a hunter green 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with the New Jersey license plate ZMK10P when he was reported heading north on Kinderkamack Road in River Edge at 4:17 p.m Tuesday, Detective Sgt. Ryan Weber said.

The brown-eyed, 5-foot-4-inch Coronado was wearing a blue button-down shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

If you see him or know where to find him, please immediately contact Hackensack police: (201) 646-7777 or dial 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.