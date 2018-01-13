SEEN HIM? Sketch Released Of Garfield Shrink-Wrap Robber

GARFIELD, N.J. – Garfield police on Tuesday issued a composite sketch of one of two robbers who they said pistol-whipped a mechanic and strapped him to a chair in shrink wrap.

The victim said the two entered the garage where he was working at Passaic Street and Cambridge Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Thursday wearing dark-colored winter hats, hooded sweatshirts and bubble jackets.

After asking for help, one of the robbers “pointed a handgun at him [and] struck him in the face,” Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

They bound him in the chair, robbed him and fled, the captain said.

The victim sustained minor injuries, he said.

The captain asked that anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch, may have seen something or has information that could help detectives investigating the case call the Garfield PD: (973) 478-8500 .

