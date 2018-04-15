SEEN HIM? Smash-Grab Car Burglar Sought in Maywood, South Hackensack

He's not your typical car burglar: A brazen thief smashed vehicle windows in Maywood and South Hackensack to steal purses, sunglasses and a digital camera, then used a credit card from one of the thefts at the Garfield Walmart, police said.

Police turned to the public for help Wednesday in finding him.

The overwhelming majority of car burglars test door handles to find unlocked vehicles.

Not this guy, police said.

Owners reported break-ins the same day at the HUMC Fitness and Wellness Center in Maywood and in the 100 block of Wesley Street in South Hackensack.

The bandit broke the front passenger window of the car in South Hackensack, then snatched a sunglasses and digital camera before bolting toward Hackensack, Capt. Robert Kaiser said.

The Maywood victim not only had her side window smashed and purse stolen: Later that day, the thief used her credit card to buy gift cards at the Walmart on Passaic Street in Garfield, Kaiser said.

Anyone who sees or recognizes the suspect in the photos is asked to call either:

South Hackensack police: (201) 440-0042

Maywood police: (201) 845-2900

