SEEN HIM? Wayne PD Seeks Help Finding Cellphone Thief

WAYNE, N.J. -- Wayne police asked the public for help Tuesday identifying a man who they said snatched an iPhone worth $1,160 from a Willowbrook Mall kiosk and fled.

The thief "engaged in a ruse sale for an iPhone X," then "seized the phone and fled the shopping center" just after 5:30 p.m. March 11, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

If you see or know the suspect, Martin asked that you contact Wayne Police Detective Michael O’Rourke at (973)633-3537 or call the township Detective Bureau: (973) 633-3530.

