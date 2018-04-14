Contact Us
SEEN HIM? Wayne PD Seeks Help Finding Cellphone Thief

Anyone who sees or knows the man in these photos is asked to contact Wayne Police Detective Michael O’Rourke at (973)633-3537 or the township Detective Bureau: (973) 633-3530. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Wayne PD

WAYNE, N.J. -- Wayne police asked the public for help Tuesday identifying a man who they said snatched an iPhone worth $1,160 from a Willowbrook Mall kiosk and fled.

The thief "engaged in a ruse sale for an iPhone X," then "seized the phone and fled the shopping center" just after 5:30 p.m. March 11, Detective Capt. Laurence Martin said.

If you see or know the suspect, Martin asked that you contact Wayne Police Detective Michael O’Rourke at (973)633-3537 or call the township Detective Bureau: (973) 633-3530.

