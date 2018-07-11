Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
SEEN IT? Hit-Run Kia Leaves Paterson Responder's Family Of 9 Without Car

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who sees or knows where to find the hit-and-run Kia is asked to immediately contact Paterson police: (973) 321-1111.
"We don't deserve this," Paterson's Jorge Ariel said after finding his SUV severely damaged, his neighbor's sedan smashed up -- and the hit-and-run driver's bumper left behind.

"I'm really hurting right now," the father of seven said. "We work so hard in getting our stuff. We have kids we take out in that vehicle."

Ariel -- a volunteer Hawthorne firefighter who works as a Paterson police aide and Passaic County constable -- has only liability insurance on his Honda Pilot and can't afford the necessary repairs, or a rental car.

But he also has the bumper, the VIN number of the silver 2018 Kia Forte LX that struck his SUV -- and a video.

He's hoping someone sees knows where to find the Kia, which has no front license plate and a temporary tag in back.

"What am I suppose[d] to do with my family, stay home? Ariel wrote. "I don't know how someone can damage someone else's vehicle and leave

"I pray to God they find you and you pay for the damages you've done."

