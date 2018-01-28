Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Driver Shot At By Paterson Police Charged With Eluding After 15-Mile Chase
DV Pilot police & fire

SEEN It? Ridgewood Police Seek Hit-Run Driver Who Struck Officer

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Police are looking for the car in this photo.
Police are looking for the car in this photo. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ridgewood PD

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Ridgewood police released a photo Wednesday morning of a car that struck a village police officer and then sped off.

The officer was struck on Van Emburgh Avenue during a traffic stop near Cathleen Terrace -- near the Washington Township border -- just after 10:30 a.m Monday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

The officer sustained minor injuries, she said.

Authorities were searching for a 2014 or newer dark-colored Acura TLX sedan, which had been going south on Van Emburgh Avenue toward East Glen Avenue after the collision.

Anyone who might have seen it, or knows where to find the vehicle and/or the driver is asked to contact the Ridgewood Police Department at (201) 670-5519 or email Detective Peter Youngberg at pyoungberg@ridgewoodnj.net.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.