SEEN It? Ridgewood Police Seek Hit-Run Driver Who Struck Officer

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Ridgewood police released a photo Wednesday morning of a car that struck a village police officer and then sped off.

The officer was struck on Van Emburgh Avenue during a traffic stop near Cathleen Terrace -- near the Washington Township border -- just after 10:30 a.m Monday, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

The officer sustained minor injuries, she said.

Authorities were searching for a 2014 or newer dark-colored Acura TLX sedan, which had been going south on Van Emburgh Avenue toward East Glen Avenue after the collision.

Anyone who might have seen it, or knows where to find the vehicle and/or the driver is asked to contact the Ridgewood Police Department at (201) 670-5519 or email Detective Peter Youngberg at pyoungberg@ridgewoodnj.net.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.