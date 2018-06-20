Contact Us
Sheriff: Clifton Kid-Porn Collecter Had Anatomically-Correct Child Sex Doll

Jerry DeMarco
A Clifton man busted for trafficking kiddie porn also had an anatomically-correct child sex doll in his bedroom, authorities said.

Miguel Guevera, 27, was one of six defendants charged with by Passaic County sheriff’s officers this month with child porn-related offenses as part of separate investigations, Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant before raiding his home, seizing several computers and the doll, Berdnik said.

Guevera may remain one step ahead of the law when it comes to his anatomically-correct companion.

Just last week, the House of Representatives unanimously approved the Curbing Realistic Exploitative Electronic Pedolphilic Robots (or " CREEPER ") Act, which would make distributing sex dolls, robots or mannequins illegal.

The Senate is likely to do the same – which, once signed by President Trump, would create the first federal law aimed at keeping child sex dolls and robots from being brought into the U.S.

“There is a correlation between possession of the obscene dolls, and robots, and possession of and participation in child pornography,” the bill says.

Most of the pre-pubescent-looking dolls are imported from China, Hong Kong or Japan but are sold through online U.S. distributors (Two months ago, Amazon announced that it will no longer sell anatomically-correct child sex dolls).

A Tokyo manufacturer of the dolls -- some made to look like girls as young as 5, with false eyelashes, wigs and expressions that include fear -- said in an interview with The Atlantic that he hoped the figures would help pedophiles "live with repressed desire" rather than harm an actual child.

“One must make a variety of expressions to fulfill a variety of client needs,” he added.

Opponents point to studies showing that up to 50% of molesters repeat their crimes. They argue that the dolls could actually encourage predators to target real children.

“Right now, a few clicks on a computer can allow a predator to order a vile child sex doll,” U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan (R-N.Y.), the bill’s sponsor. “This is not only disturbing ― but also endangers the most innocent among us.

“Once an abuser tires of practicing on a doll, it’s a small step to move on to a child.”

Guevera remained held Saturday in the Passaic County Jail.

