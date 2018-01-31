Sheriff: Fugitive Had Hundreds Of Bags Of Heroin, Crack In Paterson Church

PATERSON, N.J. – A fugitive hiding out in a Paterson church was carrying 328 folds of heroin, 92 bags of crack, three cellphones and nearly $500 in cash when sheriff's officers found him, authorities said.

A parole officer told Fugitive Warrant Squad members they could find 31-year-old city resident Tyrone Brown inside St. Paul’s Church after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Brown was wanted for violating the terms of an intensive supervision program that he entered after a drug-distribution arrest, Berdnik noted.

Detectives took Brown into custody without incident in the church at Van Houten and East 18th Street and found him carrying the drugs – worth a combined $2,100 -- inside his sweatshirt, the sheriff said.

The heroin was stamped “12STRONG” in blue ink and “FRANK LUCAS” in rainbow colors, he said.

Brown also was carrying a small amount of marijuana, Berdnik said.

Brown remained held in the Passaic County Jail on the warrant and additional drug-related charges.

