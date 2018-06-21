Shock, Grief: River Vale Bagel Shop Owner Killed By Rt. 80 Wrong-Way Driver

They called him “King Roc Don,” as kind, considerate and caring as anyone they knew.

That’s why shock instantly gave way to grief as word spread Sunday that Rocco Donatiello -- the 29-year-old owner of Manhattan Bagels in River Vale -- had been killed just before dawn in a crash with a Jeep that was headed the wrong way on Route 80 in Woodland Park.

Donatiello, who knew many of his patrons by name, “had such a bright future that was taken from him in the blink of an eye,” friend Tim Hartmann wrote.

He “knew how to make a room bright and welcomed everyone with that big smile,” added Anthony Campisi.

Donatiello, of Fairfield, was headed to work when a Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed head-on into his Honda CRV on eastbound Route 80 just after 4:30 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

The Jeep driver, whom she didn’t identify, was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

New Jersey State Police were investigating, assisted by Valdes’s office.

The prosecutor asked that anyone who might have seen something or has information about the incident contact her office on its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org .

