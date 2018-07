Six passengers were initially reported injured Tuesday morning after a Bergen County senior mini-bus was involved in a crash with a dump truck near the intersection of Routes 17 and 80 in Lodi, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. near the Wholesale Liquidators.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Office responded, along with EMS and area firefighters.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.