North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Someone Left A Stove On: Gas Leak Forces Lodi School Evacuation

Jerry DeMarco
Wilson Elementary School, Lodi
Wilson Elementary School, Lodi Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Someone apparently left a stove on, releasing enough gas to force the evacuation of Wilson Elementary School in Lodi Thursday afternoon.

Students and staff were fine, Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said.

ALSO SEE: Two robbers duct-taped a Lodi apartment tenant's mouth and neck, then assaulted him with knives and electrical cords before fleeing with his cellphone, wallet and cash, authorities said.

http://garfield.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/lodi-pd-robbers-duct-tape-torture-tenant-take-phone-wallet-cash/737955/

