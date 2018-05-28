Someone Left A Stove On: Gas Leak Forces Lodi School Evacuation

Someone apparently left a stove on, releasing enough gas to force the evacuation of Wilson Elementary School in Lodi Thursday afternoon.

Students and staff were fine, Police Chief Donald Scorzetti said.

******

