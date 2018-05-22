South Hackensack PD: Ex-Howard Stern Regular Was DWI In Crash Injuring 3

A former Howard Stern show contributor was drunk when he plowed his 2018 BMW into two cars at a red light in South Hackensack, injuring a pregnant woman and her young son, police said.

Shelley Harris was taken into custody and charged with DWI, refusal to submit to breath test, reckless driving and failing to produce his insurance and registration after the 3:30 p.m. crash Thursday, Capt. Robert Kaiser said.

A woman who is seven months pregnant and her son were in one car and a 27-year-old Clifton driver was in another when both were struck at the corner of Huyler and Wesley streets, Kaiser said.

All were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered serious, he said.

Officer Sean Bannon, who was flagged down by a motorist, "Immediately smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on Harris's breath," Kaiser said.

Harris -- who called himself "Angry Black" on the Stern show -- was released to a responsible adult and had his car impounded under John's Law.

