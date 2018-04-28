Contact Us
South Hackensack PD: Officers Bust Out-Of-Staters With Guns, Ammo, Drugs

Jerry DeMarco
INSET: Brian DeLeon, Enrique Coello Photo Credit: COURTESY: South Hackensack PD

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A pair of South Hackensack police officers found two handguns, a high-capacity magazine, drugs and $6,300 in illicit proceeds after stopping two men and a teenager, all from Massachusetts, on Route 46, authorities said.

They arrested both men -- identified as Brian DeLeon, 24, of Leominster, MA (originally from Paterson) and Enrique Coello, 21, from Lunenburg, MA -- and detained the juvenile, 17.

Officers Stephen Oliver and Sean Bannon stopped their Nissan on eastbound Route 46 around 1:30 a.m. Monday for having a headlight out, Capt. Robert Kaiser said.

"The officers did an excellent job detecting criminal activity and getting these guns off the street," Kaiser said.

DeLeon and Coello were charged with possession of:

  • two 9mm handguns;
  • a 30-round magazine;
  • hollow-nose ammunition;
  • marijuana;
  • an ounce of cocaine;
  • drug paraphernalia, which included two digital scales.

Both remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending court action.

Police issued a delinquency complaint against the teen, who was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Teterboro pending a detention hearing for the same offenses.

