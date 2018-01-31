South Hackensack Police Nab 20 Drivers In Pedestrian Safety Crackdown

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
Heads up: They're ready to do it again.
SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. – Guess how long it took South Hackensack police to pull over 20 drivers and give them each tickets for not stopping for pedestrians in crosswalks?

Try an hour.

“The past two years, the township has had 10 pedestrians struck by motor vehicles,” Capt. Robert Kaiser said Friday. “We’ve also been receiving complaints about vehicles failing to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks."

So on Thursday police in plain clothes stepped into crosswalks over and again. There were no injuries -- just some mild writer's cramp.

In case you were wondering: Conviction is 2 points and a $230 fine.

Then there’s the possibility of an auto insurance boost – in some cases of up to 10% for three years, depending on your record.

South Hackensack police are ready to do it again, Kaiser said, “as long as the violations continue.”

