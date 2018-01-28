Sparks Fly: Mahwah Police Stop Speeding Driver Vaping THC, Riding On Rim

MAHWAH, N.J. – A 19-year-old Mahwah driver apparently high from vaping THC drove a speeding car missing a front tire – sparks flying from the rim – while fleeing a crash, said police who arrested him.

Officer Robert Rapp was in the middle of a traffic stop when he saw sparks fly as the driver made a left onto Ridge Road from West Ramapo Avenue, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

Rapp called in and Officer Timothy Letavish spotted the speeding vehicle on Ridge Road in the area of Pepperidge Road moments later, the chief said.

“A significant amount of sparks were coming from beneath the vehicle,” he added.

The vehicle “continued to travel at a high rate of speed and was unable to maintain the proper travel lane” before Letavish finally pulled it over, Batelli said.

The driver, Carlo Kalisch, was “disoriented and dazed,” the chief said.

Police took him into custody while confiscating the vape, Batelli said, adding that they also found a small bag of prescription pills in the car.

They charged Kalish with several drug and traffic offenses – including leaving the scene of a single-car accident with property damage, reckless driving and failing to report an accident.

Kalish was sent to the Bergen County Jail and was ordered released by a judge hours later, records show.

Batelli, meanwhile, said township police “are seeing an increased used in vaping in the area” and that it “is becoming a serious concern for law enforcement because of the inherent dangers.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.