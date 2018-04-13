STANDOFF ENDS: SWAT Team Seizes Barricaded East Rutherford Gunman

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- (UPDATE) Bergen County Regional SWAT team members seized a suicidal man who'd barricaded himself in an apartment above an East Rutherford restaurant late Monday morning after holding a gun to his girlfriend's head, authorities said.

"He was turned over to East Rutherford police, as it's their jurisdiction," Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino said after a nearly three-hour standoff.

"He had the gun to his girlfriend's head," a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice earlier. "She managed to run out without incident. A perimeter was established and [a crisis negotiator] began talking with him."

Surrounding businesses and residences were evacuated as officers in tactical gear focused on an apartment above a Thai restaurant at the corner of Paterson and Boiling Springs Avenue. A crisis negotiator also was brought in.

"Three separate groups of heavily armed swat teams charged a neighboring building," a witness said. "There's SWAT members across the street at Chef Chan pointing their weapons at the Ploi Thai."

The area -- just up the street from the East Rutherford Municipal Building -- was cordoned off from Uhland Street to Park Avenue. The municipal complex and nearby Alfred S. Faust School on Uhland were placed on lockdown.

SWAT team members entered the restaurant and escorted an elderly man to safety, a witness said.

It was the third time this month that a Bergen County Regional SWAT team removed a barricaded subject without incident.

