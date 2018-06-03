Struck Maywood Pedestrian, 65, Dies From Injuries

A 65-year-old pedestrian died of his injuries after being struck by a car on West Spring Valley Avenue in Maywood, authorities confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Jacob John was in the crosswalk at Edel Avenue when he was struck around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Police Chief David Pegg said.

He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, the chief said, adding that a family member was with him.

The driver, meanwhile, remained at the scene, Pegg said.

"The accident is still under investigation, and no summonses are issued at this time," the chief said Wednesday afternoon.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit interviewed witnesses and sought area surveillance video. Holy Name Medical Center ALS also responded, along with Maywood and Paramus police.

