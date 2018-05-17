Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Victim Stabbed To Death At Totowa QuickChek
DV Pilot police & fire

Substation Fire Cuts Power To Thousands In Elmwood Park, Fair Lawn

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The electrical fire in the sub-station electrical substation on Banta Place near Morlot Avenue knocked out power to various areas of Fair Lawn and Elmwood Park.
The electrical fire in the sub-station electrical substation on Banta Place near Morlot Avenue knocked out power to various areas of Fair Lawn and Elmwood Park. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Nearly 6,000 customers in Fair Lawn and Elmwood Park were without power on Sunday after a fire at a sub-station.

The electrical fire broke out in the electrical substation on Banta Place near Morlot Avenue in Fair Lawn around 11:15 a.m., knocking out power to various areas of both towns -- including the lights on Broadway in Fair Lawn.

Firefighters had to rescue a Fair Lawn man who got stuck in his Ggrunauer Place garage after the power went out and he was unable to pull open the door.

Several hundred customers had power back within two hours. Only 400 were left as of 1:45 p.m.

******

INFO: PSE&G 1-800-436-7734. Call 911 only if you have life-sustaining equipment that needs electricity

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.